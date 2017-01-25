Misha on mind, Shahid Kapoor tweets on National Girl Child Day; says ‘best thing he could ever ask for’

Shahid and Mira had tied the knot on 2015 and were blessed with an adorable daughter in August 2016. (PTI)

January 24 is celebrated as National Girl Child Day and on this occasion Shasha, as Shahid Kapoor is popularly called took to Twitter and shared how the birth of his daughter Misha has changed the actor’s life completely. Time and again, the actor and his wife Mira Rajput have given us major relationship goals with their gestures.In the Twitter post, the actor wrote that his daughter Misha is the best thing that he could have ever asked for and every girl is a true blessing to the entire family.

Shahid and Mira had tied the knot on 2015 and were blessed with an adorable daughter in August 2016. Recently both husband and wife were seen in Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan were Mira Rajput had finally broken her self imposed media exile and debuted on the show with Shahid. On the show, both looked so much in love and there was an evident understanding between the duo. In the show Shahid revealed that it was when Mira got pregnant that he fell in love with her and from ‘I’ it became ‘we’.From time to time, Shahid through his twitter posts has given us a glimpse of his daughter whom he otherwise tries to save from any media attention.

Shahid has been riding high after the success of his last movie ‘Udta Punjab’ for which he had received a Filmfare nomination. His latest movie ‘Rangoon’ is scheduled for release on 24 February. Right now he is filming for the movie ‘Padmavati’ where he plays the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh.The movie stars Deepika Padukone as Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. The period drama is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.