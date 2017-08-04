Mika Singh’s Hamara Pakistan remark draws criticism, MNS dares him to perform in Maharashtra again

Singh, known for his hip-hop numbers in Bollywood was scheduled to perform in Houston on August 12, ahead of the Independence days of Pakistan and India. (IE)

Bollywood singer Mika Singh who is expected to perform in Chicago and Houston had urged his fans to join him for celebrating the Independence days of India and “Apna Pakistan”. His remark has drawn a lot of criticism from his fans as well enraged leaders of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, party founded by Raj Thackeray. In an open challenge, Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Karmachari Sena President Ameya Khopkar has dared Mika Singh to hold the “MIC” in Maharashtra again in a tweet. Singh, known for his hip-hop numbers in Bollywood was scheduled to perform in Houston on August 12, ahead of the Independence days of Pakistan and India. He posted a video on the internet where he is seen urging his supporters from both the countries to join the celebration. In the video he is seen with a local Pakistani-origin promoter of his show.

He drew a lot of criticism from Indian Americans who called it an ‘ill-timed’ video to have such celebration, PTI reported. They say the video comes across as a “cruel joke” in the wake of the ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC, resulting in “deaths of innocent civilians and the armed forces personnel.” The remark has been despised by every Indian American who called it “unforgivable”. “Celebrating India’s Independence Day is for those who believe in India and its freedom and democracy…It can never happen with Pakistan, and not when they are are sponsoring and supporting Pakistani terrorist on the Indian soil,” Ramesh Shah, a prominent Indian-American philanthropist and the winner of the 2017 Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Award, told PTI.

Col (rtd) Vipin Kumar, executive director India House Inc, is deeply hurt and shocked by the singer’s comments. “We have a strained relationship (with Pakistan)… If he has any sense of patriotism, he should cancel this concert. Money is not everything in life. Country comes first always.”