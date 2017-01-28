Michael Keaton’s ‘Batman Returns’ Batsuit sells for USD 41000′

The Batsuit worn by Michael Keaton in 1992 superhero film “Batman Returns” sold at auction for USD 41,250. (Source: Youtube)

The Batsuit worn by Michael Keaton in 1992 superhero film “Batman Returns” sold at auction for USD 41,250. According to the Nate D Sanders Auction website, the costume is displayed on a mannequin with the chiseled likeness of Keaton.

It stands at approximately 6-foot-5 and is displayed on a 2-inch gray and white mounted base with Batman Returns titled on the front center.

Original parts of the Batsuit that were featured in the film include the cowl, cape and body. “Batman Returns” reached audiences on June 19, 1992. It earned USD 45.69 million across 2,644 theaters during its first weekend – the highest-grossing opening weekend of any film up to that point in time.