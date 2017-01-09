Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech wins her a new fan – Priyanka Chopra

Yesterday at the Golden Globe awards, when Meryl Streep gave her moving speech against US President elect Donald Trump, we all fangirled a little bit. But it’s not just us mere mortals, even celebrities aren’t immune to Meryl’s awesomeness. None other than our desi girl Priyanka Chopra had a fan girl moment with the Oscar winner. In a sweet behind-the-scenes pic, Priyanka gave a shoutout to the actress. “Quoting my favourite #MerylStreep, as I call an end to this night…when u have a broken heart..make art. You are astounding.#fangirl,” she captioned the pic. Of course, she was refering to the closing lines of Meryl’s speech, which was in fact a quote borrowed from the late Carrie Fisher of Star Wars fame.
Meryl owned the night with her acceptance speech for the Cecil B DeMille award when she stressed on the need for diversity, the freedom of press and tolerance. Hollywood A-listers have been tweeting their appreciation non-stop after she spoke out and the actress has been trending on Twitter since – although this was in part due to the actress drawing some criticism for her remarks, particularly on the grounds that being a celebrity, she is out of touch with the day to day reality of the common man.
Watch Meryl’s speech here:
At tonight’s #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
The night was quite a success for Priyanka. Not only did she have a twin-moment with Modern Family star Sofia Vergara who wore similar shimmering outfits to the event, but her Baywatch co-stars gave her a shout out on Twitter for her stunning golden dress. Priyanka was at the ceremony to present the award for best male actor in a TV series, drama, along with Jeffrey Dean Morgan of Walking Dead fame.