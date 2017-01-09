Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech wins her a new fan – Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shared a candid moment of her and Meryl Streep at the Golden Globe awards. (Twitter)

Yesterday at the Golden Globe awards, when Meryl Streep gave her moving speech against US President elect Donald Trump, we all fangirled a little bit. But it’s not just us mere mortals, even celebrities aren’t immune to Meryl’s awesomeness. None other than our desi girl Priyanka Chopra had a fan girl moment with the Oscar winner. In a sweet behind-the-scenes pic, Priyanka gave a shoutout to the actress. “Quoting my favourite #MerylStreep, as I call an end to this night…when u have a broken heart..make art. You are astounding.#fangirl,” she captioned the pic. Of course, she was refering to the closing lines of Meryl’s speech, which was in fact a quote borrowed from the late Carrie Fisher of Star Wars fame.

Meryl owned the night with her acceptance speech for the Cecil B DeMille award when she stressed on the need for diversity, the freedom of press and tolerance. Hollywood A-listers have been tweeting their appreciation non-stop after she spoke out and the actress has been trending on Twitter since – although this was in part due to the actress drawing some criticism for her remarks, particularly on the grounds that being a celebrity, she is out of touch with the day to day reality of the common man.

The night was quite a success for Priyanka. Not only did she have a twin-moment with Modern Family star Sofia Vergara who wore similar shimmering outfits to the event, but her Baywatch co-stars gave her a shout out on Twitter for her stunning golden dress. Priyanka was at the ceremony to present the award for best male actor in a TV series, drama, along with Jeffrey Dean Morgan of Walking Dead fame.