Mersal: Why these students in Coimbatore think that Vijay’s movie is hurting Hindus sentiments

A section of law students in Coimbatore slammed Thalapathy Vijay’s latest movie Mersal. (Photo from Twitter)

A section of law students in Coimbatore has slammed Thalapathy Vijay’s latest movie Mersal. The law students state that the film wanted to construct hospital in place of a temple, thus speaking ill against Hindu places of worship. Moreover, the law students said that the actor denigrated the sanctity of the shrines by entering with chappals on, according to a report in news agency PTI. “In view of this, police should register a case against the director, actors Vijay and Vadivelu and the producers Thenandal Films for hurting the sentiments of Hindus,” the students said.

Moreover, the students offered Rs 1 crore to the producers of the film ‘Mersal’ and actor Vijay, if they proved that Singapore is providing free medical care. If they failed to prove it, the producer and Vijay should give them Rs 1 crore for giving wrong information to the public through their film without any basis, the students said in a petition submitted to police on Tuesday. “A dialogue in the film says medical care is free in Singapore, which was incorrect,” they said. “By giving false information, the film was inciting the people against the Government,” the students added.

Also, Hindu Makkal Katchi president, Arjun Sampath also took serious objection the way the film has projected Digital India and GST.

Earlier, BJP too had protested against the film over dialogues allegedly flaying GST. Tamil Nadu BJP leaders, including state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan and national secretary H Raja, have strongly opposed references to GST in the just-released Tamil movie and claimed dialogues in it were highly inappropriate.