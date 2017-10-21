Mersal: Thalapathy Vijay’s movie sets box office on fire, shatters records of Kabali, Vivegam to become all time number 1 film in Tamil Nadu

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest movie Mersal is breaking big records at box office. (Photo from Twitter)

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest movie Mersal is breaking big records at box office. In Tamil Nadu, Mersal has achieved something which was nearly impossible – it broke the box office record of Rajinikanth’s superhit film Kabali and Thala Ajith’s blockbuster Vivegam. According to a data shared by famous movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Mersal broke Kabali and Vivegam’s record in terms of all-time day 1 Tamil Nadu box office gross. Mersal collected gross Rs 22.5 crore on Day 1 in Tamil Nadu box office, while Kabali had garnered Rs 20.5 crore (Day 1 TN gross). Thala Ajith’s Vivegam has collected Rs 17.20 crore (Day 1 TN gross).

Mersal had created a lot of buzz even before its release. Mersal was released on i.e October 18.

Mersal has been directed by Atlee Kumar, who has co-written the script with Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad.

It is Vijay’s second film with Atlee after Theri. The movie also features Kajal Aggarwal, who is working with Vijay for the third time after Thuppakki and Jilla. The movie features Samantha, Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Sathyan, SJ Suryah and Yogi Babu too. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

Earlier, it was reported that even before its release Thalapathy Vijay movie Mersal had created a record. Mersal is the first movie that is all set to be released in Japan on Diwali weekend in 4 locations and this is the highest for any Tamil movie so far.