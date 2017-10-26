Mersal Telugu version release row; filmmakers mute anti-GST dialogue in Vijay starrer after not getting certificate

Mersal Telugu muted over anti-GST dialogue (Twitter)

Mersal Telugu muted over anti-GST dialogue: Amid all the controversy surrounding Vijay starrer Mersal, the GST dialogue in the Telugu version has been muted by the filmmakers, as per India Today report. Giving more trouble to the filmmakers, CBFC on Thursday did not give a certificate to the producers for its Telugu version. As per CNN-News 18 report, the producers have not received the certificate and because of it, Mersal’ release might be postponed. Notably, the reason behind this delay is still unclear. Interestingly, the Tamil version of Mersal has been doing extraordinarily well and has earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide, as per Forbes report. history of Kollywood’s Tamil-language movie business, only four films have reached the Rs 200 crore worldwide box office threshold and Mersal could be the fifth one to do so. The first four films to experience such massive success are all of superstar Rajinikanth.

The list of films comprise of 2016 release Kabali, with 499 crore ($79 million), his 2010 hit Enthiran with 289 crore ($45 million), the Vikram-Shankar romantic thriller I, with 240 crore ($37 million) in 2015, and the Kamal Hassan starrer Vishwaroopam, which collected 220 crore ($34 m) in 2013. The Telugu version of Mersal is named Adirindhi and also stars Samantha Prabhu and Kajal Agarwal in important roles.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Vijay thanked his fans and supporters in the film industry for defending the film which mocked GST and demonetisation and was criticised by BJP leaders. As per Indian Express report he said, My colleagues in the film industry, actors, directors, producers, organisations representing actors, directors, some of the renowned national leaders, media houses and my friends have given them a befitting reply. I thank all of them who supported Mersal.”

In his message, for the first time, the actor also used his full Christian name, C. Joseph Vijay. Vijay, who issued a note on a letter pad with his name in red and bold, wrote: “Jesus Saves”.