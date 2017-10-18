Mersal movie review: Thalapathy Vijay’s much awaited film hit or superhit? Find out rating

“The movie is excellent.” (Photo from Twitter)

The much-awaited movie of superstar Thalapathy Vijay is out in theaters now! It is expected by trade pundits that Vijay’s movie Mersal will create some big records at the box office and earn film critics’ praise too. According to famous Indian movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala, following are the key and praiseworthy aspects of the Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal:-

– The movie is excellent

– Thalapathy Vijay rocks as Dr Maaran

– Kajal Aggarwal as Dr Anu Pallavi looking gorgeous

– Samantha plays TV Anchor Tara; her interview scene with Dr. Maaran is a major highlight

– Macho song visuals are good

– Film has mostly European scenes

– Tamil Pride

– Vadivelu comedy

Mersal released today i.e October 18. It had created a lot of buzz before its release.

#Mersal 1st Half: As per #USA premiere shows, the movie is excellent so far.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 17, 2017

#Mersal 1st Half: From #USA – @Samanthaprabhu2 plays TV Anchor #Tara – Her interview scene with Dr. Maaran is a major highlight.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 17, 2017

Noteworthy, Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited USA premiere day has already crossed $300,000. Ramesh Bala has confirmed this data on Twitter. Bala tweeted, “#Mersal crosses $300K in #USA Premieres as of 10:15 PM EAT.. Excellent numbers..” Earlier, it was reported that even before its release Thalapathy Vijay movie Mersal had created a record. Mersal is the first movie that is all set to be released in Japan on Diwali weekend in 4 locations and this is the highest for any Tamil movie so far.

Mersal has been directed by Atlee Kumar, who has co-written the script with Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. It is Vijay’s second film with Atlee after Theri. The movie also features Kajal Aggarwal, who is working with Vijay for the third time after Thuppakki and Jilla. The movie features Samantha, Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Sathyan, SJ Suryah and Yogi Babu too. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.