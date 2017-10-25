Mersal GST scene: Congress MP tweets video clip, says BJP wants it deleted, asks people don’t watch or retweet

Is this the controversial Mersal GST scene? (Photo from video tweeted by Congress MP Bajwa)

It seems controversy over Thalapathy Vijay’s blockbuster movie Mersal is refusing to die down. Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa has shared video on his official and verified Twitter handle. The Congress MP says that the video he has shared contains the scene from Mersal and it is based on GST. Bajwa says that BJP wants it to be deleted and doesn’t want anyone to see it. But, Congress MP has asked people not to watch or retweet the Mersal GST scene he shared on Twitter. Congress MP Bajwa wrote on Twitter, “This is the scene from movie Mersal based on GST which BJP wants deleted & doesn’t want anyone to see it.Please don’t watch or retweet.” Noteworthy, a big controversy has erupted over a scene in Mersal. Here is the video shared by Congress MP Bajwa:-

This is the scene from movie Mersal based on GST which BJP wants deleted & doesn’t want anyone to see it.Please don’t watch or retweet. ???? pic.twitter.com/P11d9bELFg — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) October 22, 2017

Earlier, the BJP had protested against Mersal over dialogues allegedly flaying the GST. Tamil Nadu BJP leaders, including state unit chief

Tamilisai Soundararajan and national secretary H Raja, have strongly opposed references to the GST in the just-released Vijay’s Tamil movie and claimed dialogues in it were highly inappropriate.

Also, a section of law students in Coimbatore on Tuesday offered Rs one crore to the producers of the film ‘Mersal’ and actor Vijay, if they proved that Singapore is providing free medical care. “A dialogue in the film says medical care is free in Singapore, which was incorrect,” the students said.