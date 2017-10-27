Mersal censored, delayed? CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi makes this big statement on Vijay film’s Telugu version

The film was made on a budget of Rs 120 crore and in just its first week, it earned Rs 170 crore, India Today said. (Twitter/Sony Music South)

Mersal Telugu version Athirindhi, which was supposed to release on Friday, October 27 faced delay and this had given wings to conspiracy theories. The film, starring actor Vijay, did not get a clearance certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), according to these rumours. However, in his exclusive interview with India Today TV, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi on Friday said that the Telugu version of the film had been cleared without any cuts, just like its Tamil version. CBFC has said that the board had not put any restrictions on the film and that there was no pressure being brought on the board by any political party, CCN News reported. In his interview with India Today TV, Joshi said it was very disheartening that allegations were made when there had been no official communication between the filmmakers and the board. He also said that the CBFC had worked overtime to get things done for the film and the allegations were very unfair.

Ever since its release, Mersal has generated a lot of controversies. BJP President for Tamil Nadu, Tamilisai Soundrajan, expressed his views on how a scene in the film provided an ‘incorrect’ picture of the government’s GST and Digital India schemes. The issue, raised by the BJP, also led to questions on actor Vijay’s religion and gave rise to intense disputes. The controversies were not confined to reports in the media, it even reached the courts. However, early on Friday, the Madras High Court dismissed a plea seeking a ban on the film for its references.

Vijay had recently made a statement on his social media handle where he thanked everyone for Mersal’s huge success. The film was made on a budget of Rs 120 crore and in just its first week, it earned Rs 170 crore, India Today said. Apart from Vijay, the film starred actors like Nithya Menen and Kajal Aggarwal in major roles.