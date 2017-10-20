Mersal box office collections: Ilayathalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer makes these massive gains

The film is one of the most expensive movies in Vijay’s career.

Tamil film Mersal continues to create waves not only in the country but abroad as well. In the US, the Ilayathalapathy Vijay starrer movie is doing brisk business. On the first day of its release on Tuesday, the film earned $357,925, while the film garnered $121,049 on Wednesday, said well-known film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter account.

In these two days the film earned $ 478,974 (Rs 3.11 crore) in total in the US, he added.

The movie is also doing the brisk business in other international markets like Malaysia, Australia and UK. According to Taran Adarsh, Malaysia had a ‘mania’ for the film, where it collected MYR 586,665 (Rs 90.31 lakhs) on first day. “Tamil film #Mersal – Wed previews… AUS: A$ 133,057 [₹ 68.01 lakhs] – 25 locations UK: £ 94,311 [₹ 81.08 lakhs] – 37 locations,” tweeted Taran.

The film is expected to continue doing well given the strong advance booking. At this rate the movie is expected to break even for its distributors as early as by the end of the weekend, said an Indian Express report.

The film is one of the most expensive films in Vijay’s career as it has reportedly cost the makers Sri Thenandal Films over Rs 130 crore. However, Mersal is said to be have earned more than Rs 150 crore through theatrical rights even before its release.

The movie is director Atlee Kumar’s second successive film with the actor in the lead role. Their last film Theri, was also a top-grossing Tamil film last year.

The film is a revenge drama that shows how corruption has engulfed India’s medical industry. Vijay has played three different roles in Mersal. Apart from him, movie also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen among others in important roles, added Indian Express.