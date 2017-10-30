Mersal box office collections: Big shock, Vijay starrer’s figures are fake? This man makes massive claim

Source: PTI

The Tamil superstar Vijay’s latest flick Mersal has triggered yet another controversy. This time it is regarding the business of the movie. In an interview, given to a popular YouTube channel We Talkies, leading distributor in Chennai, Abirami Ramanathan has alleged that the box-office revenue figures of the movie have been inflated by the producers. In the interview, he said, “I have been in this industry since 1976. Back then, we’d appoint people to sell tickets in black for an inflated price just to create hype for a movie. When public realise the film’s ticket is being sold for an exorbitant rate, they’d be curious to know what’s there in the film. This is the same tactic that’s being followed even today.” As per various media reports, Mersal has been doing exceptional business all over the world since its release and is said to have raked in close to Rs 200 crore in its second week. “When you make people believe a film has earned Rs 200 crore, they don’t want to miss out on a film that’s making so much money,” Ramanathan added.

Mersal starring Vijay in the lead received nation-wide attention after the BJP objected to some incorrect references to the Centre-implemented GST (Goods and Services Tax) and Digital India schemes. The makers of the movie haven’t yet responded to the accusations by Ramanathan. The movie, which is directed by Atlee Kumar, stars Nithya Menen, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha, SJ Suryah and Vadivelu in pivotal roles apart from Vijay. Another row that had erupted was that the Censor board had delayed granting a certificate to the Telugu version and that some parts of the movie were muted. But the board had clarified that it had not done any such thing.