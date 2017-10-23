Mersal box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay’s movie achieves what seemed impossible, creates this big record

Superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s latest movie Mersal is breaking many records at the box office. (Photo from Twitter)

Superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s latest movie Mersal is breaking many records at the box office. Now, it has broken a big record at UK box office and thereby created a new record. The record that Mersal has broken was established by Superstar Rajinikanth. According to famous movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Vijay starrer Mersal has broken the record of Rajinikanth’s Kabali at UK box office in the opening weekend and with this record Mersal has made record of the all time highest opening weekend for a Tamil movie at UK box office. Ramesh Bala gave this information on Twitter. “#Mersal UK 1st Weekend – £352,647 [3 Cr].. All Time Highest Opening Weekend for a Tamil movie.. (beating #Kabali ‘s £295K),” Bala tweeted. Mersal had created a lot of buzz even before its release on October 18. Mersal has been directed by Atlee Kumar, who has co-written the script with Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. It is Vijay’s second film with Atlee after Theri. The movie also features Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha, Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Sathyan, SJ Suryah and Yogi Babu. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

#Mersal UK 1st Weekend – £352,647 [3 Cr].. All Time Highest Opening Weekend for a Tamil movie.. (beating #Kabali ‘s £295K) — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 23, 2017

Earlier on Sunday, Rajinikanth lauded the crew of actor Vijay’s starrer ‘Mersal’, saying the film has addressed an important issue. “Important topic addressed….. well done!!! congratulations team#mersal’ Rajinikanth said in a brief tweet.

Important topic addressed… Well done !!! Congratulations team #Mersal — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) October 22, 2017

The film has courted controversy over Goods and Services Tax (GST), with BJP claiming that there have been incorrect references to the new tax regime. The BJP had on October 20 objected to what it termed as untruths regarding the GST in just-released Mersal, and wanted dialogues on the central tax to be deleted.