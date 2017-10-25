Mersal box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay breaks another big Tamil movie record, collects this big amount

Mersal Box Office collection: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Mersal continues to create big waves at the box office. (Twitter)

Mersal Box Office collection: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Mersal continues to create big waves at the box office. The film has made some big records and with the 5-day opening weekend (starting from Diwali day), Mersal has collected as huge a sum as Rs 10.20 crore just in Karnataka state! With this jaw dropping accumulation, the much speculated film became 2017’s best opening film for a Tamil movie in Karnataka. Famous Indian movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala has confirmed this data on Twitter. He wrote, “For the 5-day Opening weekend, #Mersal collects a huge ₹ 10.20 Cr in #Karnataka – 2017’s Best Opening for a Tamil movie..” The movie recently sparked controversies over references to GST in the film and it created a lot of buzz even before its release on October 18. It was released on Diwali, and as of now had garnered phenomenal response not only India but also accross the world. Released in over 45oo screens, Mersal collected Rs 42.3 cr on day 1 itself overall (India market) and saw an occupancy rate of an unheard of 95%!

Mersal has been directed by Atlee Kumar, who has co-written the script with Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. It is Vijay’s second film with Atlee after Theri. The movie also features Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha, Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Sathyan, SJ Suryah and Yogi Babu. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film. Earlier on Sunday, Rajinikanth lauded the crew of actor Vijay’s starrer ‘Mersal’, saying the film has addressed an important issue. “Important topic addressed….. well done!!! congratulations team#mersal’ Rajinikanth said in a brief tweet.

The film has courted controversy over Goods and Services Tax (GST), with BJP claiming that there have been incorrect references to the new tax regime. The BJP had on October 20 objected to what it termed as untruths regarding the GST in just-released Mersal, and wanted dialogues on the tax to be deleted.