Mersal box office collection: Phenomenal achievement by Thalapathy Vijay’s movie in UK; here is what it earned

Thalapathy Vijay’s blockbuster movie Mersal has created many records at the box office. (Photo from YouTube)

Thalapathy Vijay’s blockbuster movie Mersal has created many records at the box office. Now, the blockbuster movie has earned some big money at UK box office. Famous movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to confirm what Mersal has earned so far at the UK box office. Ramesh Bala wrote, “#Mersal crosses Half a Million Pounds in #UK.. 11 Days Gross – £508,459 [₹ 4.3 Cr] – Phenomenal Achievement..” Earlier, on Wednesday, Tamil star Vijay thanked those who supported the film. ‘Mersal’ faced opposition from the BJP leaders in the state over its references to GST. In a statement, Vijay had thanked fans and supporters for standing by him. The movie has become a box office hit. Also, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth had lauded the crew of actor Vijay starrer ‘Mersal’, saying the film has addressed an important issue.

#Mersal crosses Half a Million Pounds in #UK.. 11 Days Gross – £508,459 [₹ 4.3 Cr] – Phenomenal Achievement.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 29, 2017

The film has been directed by Atlee Kumar, who has co- written the script with Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. It is Vijay’s second film with Atlee after Theri.The movie also features Kajal Aggarwal is working with Vijay for the third time after Thuppakki and Jilla. Mersal also features Samantha, Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Sathyan, SJ Suryah and Yogi Babu.

Diwali release Mersal had kicked up a row with the BJP taking exception to references on GST in the movie. BJP leaders, including Raja, a national secretary in the party, state president Tamilisai Soundarajan and Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, have been demanding that the incorrect references be deleted from the big-budget flick. However, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, his senior colleague P Chidambaram, DMK working president M K Stalin, veteran star Kamal Haasan and a host of Tamil cinema industry representatives had supported the film crew on the issue. The BJP had on October 20 objected to what it termed as untruths regarding the GST in just-released Mersal, and wanted dialogues on the central taxation to be deleted. Actor Vishal had earlier accused Raja of advocating piracy by watching the movie online, a charge rejected by latter.