Mersal Box Office collection day 3: Vijay starrer all set to enter the Rs 100 cr club

Mersal stars Tamil actor Vijay. (Twitter/@actorvijay)

Mersal Box Office collection day 3: Vijay starrer Mersal continues to create waves not only in the country but abroad as well. The movie, which has recently sparked controversies over references to GST in the film, is raging its way to the Rs 100 cr club. The film, which released on Diwali, has garnered phenomenal response worldwide.

Released in over 45oo screens, Mersal collected Rs 42.3 cr on day 1. Mersal saw an occupancy rate of 95% on Thursday and did a thunderous business of around Rs 70 cr.

According to trade analysts, Mersal is all set to enter the 100 cr club either by Saturday or Sunday. Given the controversies surrounding it, a further growth is expected in the coming days. In Tami Nadu, Mersal has surpassed the collection of Rajnikanth starrer Kabali and Ajith Kumar’s Vivegam. According to the analyst, Mersal will earn more that Rs 150 cr.

Directed by Atlee, Mersal is a story of Vetri and Maaran who fight against the medical mafia. The film is a revenge drama that shows how corruption has engulfed India’s medical industry. Vijay has played three different roles in Mersal.The movie has been made with a whopping budget of Rs 120 crore. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni, Nithya Menen and SJ Suryah in pivotal roles.