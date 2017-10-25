Mersal big hit, says Vijay; thanks all who supported him

Tamil star Vijay, whose latest film ‘Mersal’ faced opposition from the BJP leaders in the state over its references to GST, today thanked those who supported the film. (Image: Twitter)

Tamil star Vijay, whose latest film ‘Mersal’ faced opposition from the BJP leaders in the state over its references to GST, today thanked those who supported the film. In a statement, the actor thanked fans and supporters for standing by him. The movie has become a box office hit. “There was also some opposition to ‘Mersal’, which is a hit. As a response to that, my friends from the film world ie actors and actresses, directors, bodies like SIAA (South Indian Artistes Association) and TFPC (Tamil Film Producers Council) and popular leaders at national level, state political leaders and political representatives extended big support to me and the ‘Mersal’ crew,” he said in the statement. “I extend my heartfelt thanks to all those who had made ‘Mersal’ a grand success and for supporting (it),” he said. In a scene from the movie, which has since gone viral on the social media, Vijay’s character brings up Goods and Services Tax (GST) and health care in the country.

Senior BJP leader H Raja, a national secretary in the party, state president Tamilisai Soundarajan and Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, had demanded that the makers delete the “incorrect” references to GST from the movie. The controversy took a communal angle when Raja referred to Vijay, known to his fans by his single name, by his full name, C Joseph Vijay, while criticising the GST mention in the film.

Vijay took a potshot at that by issuing the statement on a letter-head that carried his full name. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, former Union minister P Chidambaram, DMK working president M K Stalin, veteran star Kamal Haasan and a host of Tamil cinema industry representatives had supported the film crew on the issue. Superstar Rajinikanth had said on Twitter that the film addressed an important issue.