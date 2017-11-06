Mersal beats Thor Ragnarok in Chennai; Thalapathy Vijay’s movie continue to rock at box office

Mersal beats Thor Ragnarok! (Photos from Twitter)

In yet another big achievement, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Mersal has beaten Hollywood blockbuster Thor Ragnarok. The big movie clash took place at Chennai box office and Mersal emerged as the winner defeating Thor Ragnarok during Nov 3rd – 5th. The development was confirmed by famous movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala. Recently, Vijay had hosted a party for Mersal’s success at his home. Most of the team had attended the party. Earlier, Ramesh Bala had confirmed that at the India Box office, Thor Ragnarok has set a new record for a Hollywood movie opening in November as Thor Ragnarok garnered $5.2 Million (₹ 33.63 crores) at the box office. Here is the list of 5 top performing movies (Chennai, Nov 3rd – 5th):-

1. Mersal

2.Thor Ragnarok

3. Aval

4. Ittefaq

5. Vizhithiru

Mersal faced opposition from the BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu over its references to GST. The movie has become a box office hit. However, Tamil star Vijay thanked those who supported the film. In a statement, the actor had thanked fans and supporters for standing by him.

“There was also some opposition to ‘Mersal’, which is a hit. As a response to that, my friends from the film world ie actors and actresses, directors, bodies like SIAA (South Indian Artistes Association) and TFPC (Tamil Film Producers Council) and popular leaders at national level, state political leaders and political representatives extended big support to me and the ‘Mersal’ crew,” Vijay had said in the statement

In a scene from the movie, which has since gone viral on the social media, Vijay’s character brings up Goods and Services Tax (GST) and health care in the country.

Senior BJP leader H Raja, a national secretary in the party, state president Tamilisai Soundarajan and Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, had demanded that the makers delete the incorrect references to GST from the movie.