Merry Christmas 2016: 5 Christmas movies for the hopeless romantic

Inject some romance into your Yule Tide celebrations with these romantic Christmas-themed movies.

Christmas is just around the corner and while it’s a time for presents for children, for adults, it’s often the season for romance and kissing under the mistletoe. If you’re one of those people who loves the idea of a Christmas romance, here are the movies that you definitely shouldn’t miss. Inject some romance into your Yule Tide celebrations with these romantic Christmas-themed movies:

Love Actually: One of the most famous Christmas films ever. This has love in all shapes, sizes and shades! It focuses on nine different love stories and who can forget that amazing moment when Andrew Lincoln confesses his love for Keira Knightley?

Watch the clip here:

The Holiday: A perfect film for someone with the blues, this movie is all about finding love when you’re down. Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz star as two women who’ve just broken up from their respective relationships, and decide to sway houses to get away from it all. What follows is a charming tale with both women getting their dream ending.

Watch the characters in the movie celebrate Christmas in this scene:

While You Were Sleeping: Sandra Bullock plays a woman who gets mistaken for a coma patient’s fiance and decides to spend Christmas with his family (trust us, she’s not as creepy as she sounds). She ends up falling in love with his brother but naturally can’t admit to the truth. Will she get her happy ending?

Watch the trailer of this Christmas movie here:

Serendipity: This cult classic features Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack and while it doesn’t specifically focus on Christmas, it’s set in New York at Christmas time. The film has a magical feel to it with themes of fate and the pair being ‘destined’ to end up together despite being engaged to other people! Now what’s more Christmas-like than?

Watch a clip from the film here:



Eyes Wide Shut: This movie starring Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise doesn’t exactly scream Yule Tide cheer, but it does kick off with the a Christmas party. Although it features too much skin-show for Christmas festivities, fans of the former star couple will enjoy it and the movie has some gorgeous Manhattan Christmas cinematography.

Watch Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in the Christmas party of Eyes Wide Shut:

Now, you’re set for a romantic Christmas movie marathon. Enjoy and merry Christmas!