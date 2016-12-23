Merry Christmas 2016: 5 Bollywood and Hollywood songs that celebrate Christmas

Christmas time is nothing without songs to celebrate the season.

Christmas time is nothing without songs to celebration the season. While the tradition of caroling may not be too common in India, we more than make up for it by playing mainstream Christmas-themed pop songs. Whether you’re having a Christmas bash or deciding to spend the Yule Tide festivities in a low-key way, here are a few tunes to get the Christmas feel going. Check out our list of Bollywood and Hollywood songs that will get you high on Christmas fever:

Aata Hai Aata Hai Santa Claus Aata Hai: Possibly the only song in Bollywood that revolves around Santa Claus, this Christmas song is sung by Kishore Kumar. It’s video has Santa Claus and even though the reindeers are plastic, it’s definitely a great song to kick off the festivities.

Watch the song here:

Aao Tumhen Chand Pe Le Jayen: The desi version of Jingle Bells, you have Lata Mangeshkar doing a lovely fusion of Bollywood and Hollywood with this song from the 1975 film Zakhmee. You have the beautiful Aasha Parekh in the video of the song to boot.

Check out the song here:

All I Want For Christmas Is You: The song that made Mariah Carey a star, this song will definitely inject some Christmas vibes in you. Complete with a video of Mariah in a Santa suit next to a reindeer, Christmas wouldn’t be complete without this song in the background.

Here is Mariah Carey’s Christmas hit:

Winter Wonderland: You don’t usually associate Lady Gaga with the Christmas spirit but her collaboration with Tony Bennet led to a beautiful song for the holidays.

Listen to the song in this clip:

Last Christmas: The song that has the distinction of being both the most popular song of the season and the most irritating Christmas song, Wham’s Last Christmas is all about losing love during the holidays. Not exactly the most cheery theme, but it’s a classic for a reason.

You may like to watch Wham’s classic Last Christmas:

Have a wonderful time humming along to these Christmas melodies, as you celebrate the holiday!