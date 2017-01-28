  3. Matthew McConaughey aspired to be teacher or astronaut

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey said that if he wasnt an actor, he would have been a teacher or an astronaut.

“If I weren’t an actor, I’d be a teacher or an astronaut … I’m a professor at the University of Texas at Austin! This semester, I’m teaching students about the science behind the magic of filmmaking,” McConaughey told usmagazine.com.

The 47-year-old actor grew up in Texas and is keen to pass some of his core values he learnt as a child to his children – Levi, Vida, and Livingston, who he has with his wife Camila Alves.

“The things about growing up Texan that I’ve tried to pass on to my kids are a strong work ethic and no false drama,” he said.

