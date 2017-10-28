Massive! Golmaal Again sets box office on fire, beats Judwaa 2, becomes 2nd highest Hindi grosser of 2017

Now, the movie has dethroned Judwaa 2 from the second position from the list of highest grossers of 2017 and has taken the position instead.

Looks like Golmaal Again has no plans to stop anytime soon. Amassing huge numbers at the box office is this Ajay Devgn starrer movie which is breaking record almost every day. Now, the movie has dethroned Judwaa 2 from the second position from the list of highest grossers of 2017 and has taken the position instead. It has earned Rs 143.33 crore so far. Undoubtedly, Baahubali 2 is still strong on the first position and Judwaa 2 has come down to the third position on the list. Almost a week past its release, Golmaal Again is still witnessing a good business. Be it the magic of the actor-director duo or the successful franchise name, the movie is surely reaping the benefits of it.

The movie also became a spoilsport for Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar. Although the movie witnessed a slight dip in its collection on weekdays it still got itself included in the exclusive Rs 200 crore club – worldwide. After hitting the much-coveted Rs 100 cr club, looks like that the movie is now eyeing for Rs 200 cr club as well. Golmaal Again is ranked as the fifth highest worldwide grosser of 2017 in India.

The movie has done very well indeed for itself courtesy a big word of mouth booster shot and what is more, it is expected to keep on doing so as there is scarcely any competition in the cinemas.