Massive feat for Baaghi 2! Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer beats Padmaavat on day 1

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer had an exceptional hype around it prompting the makers to start the advance booking five days ahead of the release date.

Baaghi 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani has achieved an unbelievable feat. The Ahmed Khan directorial venture which hit the screens this Friday has earned a whopping Rs 25.10 cr on its opening day, making it the highest opener of 2018, toppling a much talked about film, Padmaavat. Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer had an exceptional hype around it prompting the makers to start the advance booking five days ahead of the release date. But the way the film has started off has not only stunned the analysts but the makers as well who had deemed good start but never expected a bumper start like this. Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ”The MIND-BOGGLING Day 1 biz of #TigerZindaHai [Dec 2017] and #Baaghi2 hammers the fact that well-made action/masala entertainers will never go out of vogue… The genre worked big time in the past, it continues to attract massive footfalls to this date.

The Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi which released in 2016 had minted a sum of Rs 11.94 cr on the opening day. The film’s lifetime box office collection was Rs 76.34 cr. Given the fabulous start that it has taken, Baaghi 2 has every chance of crossing the coveted mark of Rs 100 cr. The makers were in for a grand welcome by the audience but surpassing the day one collection of a film like Padmaavat which had witnessed every spec of media exposure shows the star power of the actors.

This is one of the most promising film’s in Tiger Shroff as well as Disha Patani’s career. After two back to back flops, this was Tiger’s much-needed break. Disha was last seen in a cameo in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. This might prove to be an important milestone for the actress as well.

The film is a sequel to the 2016 movie. Baaghi 2 is a love story of a rebel Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) who goes on a mission to save Neha’s (Disha Patani’s) daughter who has been abducted by two unknown assailants. The entire film is replete with action sequences and also boasts performances from the likes of Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal and Prateik Babbar.