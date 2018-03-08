Masaba Gupta-Viv Richards family reunion! Fashionista celebrates birthday with West Indies cricket legend

Masaba was born out of wedlock to West Indies cricketer Viv Richards and Neena Gupta when they were in an alleged relationship in the 1980s. (Twitter)

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta joined her father Viv Richards on the celebration of his 66th birthday with mom Neena Gupta. Masaba shared a reunion picture of the family on Instagram and captioned it as, ” “It’s been a bit astonishing, how short life can be… which is why I dropped every single ‘important’ thing I was doing to come surprise my dad on his birthday today and even had an impromptu family reunion. Missing the husband, though. Happy birthday, dad – I’m really trying to make this emotional, but you’re 66 now & still can’t send a WhatsApp & think a smartphone is the devil incarnate. Slow.”

Madhu Mantena, Masaba’s husband and co-owner of Phantom films was missing from the family snap. Masaba was born out of wedlock to West Indies cricketer Viv Richards and Neena Gupta when they were in an alleged relationship in the 1980s. While Viv is happily married to Miriam, Neena Gupta has tied the conjugal knot with chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

Masaba Gupta hit headlines last year when she was trolled for retweeting in support of Supreme Court’s ban on firecrackers. But the Bollywood fashion designer tackled it all like a boss and wrote, “Call me these names if it makes you feel glorious. But know this… I am a proud Indo-Caribbean girl who doesn’t know how to shrink and crumble in shame of something you or your society cannot handle. It’s just in my ‘illegitimate’ genes.”

Masaba is a famous designer and her label of fashion goes by the name of House of Masaba. Masaba besides being a fashionista has also forayed into interior designing.