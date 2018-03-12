The Voice India Kids Season 2: Manashi Sahariah form Palak Muchhal’s team lifts trophy, bags Rs 25 lakh as winning prize

The Voice India Kids Season 2: Manashi Sahariah emerged as the winner of The Voice India Kids Season 2 and took the trophy of the popular kids singing reality show on Sunday. (Twitter)

The Voice India Kids Season 2 culminated on Sunday after a mega Grand Finale. Manashi Sahariah emerged as the winner of The Voice India Kids Season 2 and took the trophy of the popular kids singing reality show on Sunday. This Assam girl belonged to Palak Muchhal’s team and after weeks of tough competition, the young girl took home Rs 25 lakh as a winning prize. She competed with other contestants like Shekinah Mukhiya, Shruti Goswami, Nilanjana Roy, Guntas Kaur, and Mohammad Fazil in the grand finale. While Nilanjana was announced as the first-runner up, Shruti came as the second-runner up in the show and both of them received a cheque of Rs 10 lakh respectively. All the top six finalists were also awarded gift hampers from Cadbury.

After her win, 11-year-old Manashi shared her excitement and said that she was truly blessed to have been mentored by her Coach Palak. She was quoted by the Indian Express as saying that the show The Voice India Kids has given her a reason to believe that talent finds its due platform. She said that she had gained a lot from this stage which includes friendship, love, respect and a teacher whom I will always treasure. She acknowledged her coach’s support and said that Coach Palak not only invested time and energy in her but also truly inspired her journey.

While expressing her joy over Manashi’s victory, singer Palak said that she was extremely proud of Manashi for winning the title. Palak also wished luck for a melodious future to her student. She also praised Manashi and said that she has grown exponentially through the show right from the Blind Auditions to the Live round. Her journey was truly exceptional and has ability to inspire millions, Palak told IE.

Manashi hails from a small town in Assam that comprises 300 people. This young talented girl discovered her passion for singing at the nascent age of 3, when she would listen to her mother sing. The second season of the show came to an end on Sunday after running since November 2017 on &TV. Apart from Palak Muchhal, the show was judged by Himesh Reshammiya and Shaan. It was hosted by Jay Bhanushali.