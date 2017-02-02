Mamta Kulkarni’s ‘husband’ Vicky Goswami arrested by US DEA in Kenya

Mamta Kulkarni. Source: Reuters

Former actress Mamta Kulkarni’s husband and Vicky Goswami was arrested from Kenya by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (USDEA) on Sunday. As per reports by India Today, Kenyan authorities handed over three men along with Goswami, that were believed to be involved in smuggling of heroin to the United States. Among the three associates with Goswami, one of them is from Pakistan. Vicky Goswami was tracked down from Mombasa in Kenya. He has been taken to US for further investigation. Ibrahim and Baktash Akasha, sons of a slain drug baron, and Gulam Hussein, a Pakistani national, were also brought to US where they are wanted for drug trafficking.

Last year, Mamta Kulkarni was named as a prime accused in a multi-crore drug racket linked to Vicky Goswami. Mumbai police claimed that she was actively involved in illicit activities. So, both Goswami and veteran actress were wanted in drug haul case by Thane Police. Cops are also trying to get Goswami back to India to make their case more solid.

DEA officials visited Thane Commissionaire to share information on Goswami on Tuesday. Thane Commissioner, Parambir Singh, said that they will speak to Indian authorities to get in touch with US Counterparts and help extradite Goswami to India. The Commissioner was positive with the sharing of information between Thane police and DEA in the case.

Vicky Goswami’s life has been a journey from a bootlegger in Ahmedabad to an alleged international drug lord, who owns a private jet and a chain of hotels. Goswami is believed to be married to former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni.