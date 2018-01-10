Mallika Sherawat thrown out of her Paris apartment? Here’s what we know so far

When Mallika Sherawat was contacted for a comment, she vehemently denied the reports and called them baseless.

Mallika Sherawat and husband Cyrille Auxenfans received a massive blow from a French court, which ordered their eviction from their apartment in Paris. According to reports, the couple was residing in a luxurious house on the elite 16th Arrondissement in the French capital for which 80,000 euros (approximately Rs 61 lakh) was outstanding. Mallika had not paid the rent for their apartment for almost a year now. When Mallika Sherawat was contacted for a comment, she vehemently denied the reports and called them baseless. The actress said that neither does she own an apartment in the city nor has she rented one out. Meanwhile, BBC reported that Mallika Sherawat and Cyrille Auxenfans’s lawyer Olivier Mayrand went on record to say that the couple wanted to show their annoyance by not paying rent since Mallika was attacked in the building’s lobby in November last year. When Mallika was approached for comment regarding this, she denied these reports and even said that she doesn’t have a lawyer named Olivier Mayrand.

Now it emerges that a French court reportedly ordered Mallika Sherawat to be evicted from the apartment in question due to non-payment of dues. The court asked Cyrille Auxenfans to pay 78787 euros (Rs. 59.87 lakh) in rent owed and expenses and also allowed their furniture to be seized.

The actress denied of any ownership of apartment earlier saying, “It’s absolutely not true, if someone has donated one to me, please send me the address,” she tweeted in response to media reports about the case. In a December 14 ruling seen by AFP today, the court told Sherawat and her French husband Cyrille Auxenfans to pay78,787 euros (USD 94,000) in rent owed and expenses, giving the green light for their furniture to be seized.