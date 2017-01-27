Mahira Khan upset as Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Raees’ not releasing in Pakistan

“Pakistani films are my priority, however; I had never compromised on the role. I will work in films based on quality productions and significant characters,” (Twitter)

In spite of getting an opportunity to work with the Badshaah of Bollywood, Mahira Khan feels her achievement has come under the evil eye since ‘Raees’ is not releasing in Pakistan. In an interview with popular Pakistani entertainment portal Dunya News, Mahira expressed her disappointment as she said, “I am the first Pakistani actress who got the opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan as the main lead. But I feel that my success and fame has come under the evil eye due to which my film has not been able to release in Pakistan.”

However, reports suggest that Bollywood films will be permitted to screen in Pakistani cinemas.

“It is a good sign that the exhibition of Bollywood films is being reopened in the country,” said the Pakistani starlet.

“Pakistani films are my priority, however; I had never compromised on the role. I will work in films based on quality productions and significant characters,” she signed off.