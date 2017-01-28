Madhur Bhandarkar condemns attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali, dubs it as ‘highly shameful’

“Having been through many instances of turmoil during a film shoot or release…i understand Sanjay’s emotion at this point…I stand by him,” he added. (IE)

Describing the recent attack on noted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali as condemnable, director Madhur Bhandarkar on Saturday said that acts like these are highly shameful in a country like India. The ace director, who is known to make films based on ground realities, told ANI, “Attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali is condemnable. I strongly condemn the shameful attack.”

Twitter is abuzz with the comments and reactions of various Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor to support the ‘Padmavati’ director, who was attacked by Rajput Karni Sena workers in Jaipur. Favouring Bhansali, the ‘Kabil’ actor took to Twitter and said, “Mr. Bhansali , Sir. I stand with you. This is so infuriating!!!!” Coming out in defence of the ace filmmaker, Johar tweeted, “Am appalled at what has happened with Sanjay Bhansali….this is the time for all us as an industry to stand by our people and fraternity!!”

“Having been through many instances of turmoil during a film shoot or release…i understand Sanjay’s emotion at this point…I stand by him,” he added. The protesters manhandled the ace director and alleged that the film has love scenes between Queen Padmini and ruler Alauddin Khilji, played by actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

You may also like to watch this

The Karni Sena claims that Padmini was a proud queen known for taking her own life rather than submit to Alauddin Khilji, the emperor who attacked the Chittorgarh Fort. Padmini committed “Jauhar” or immolated herself with scores of other women as Alauddin Khilji waited to conquer the fort and claim her. The Rajput Karni Sena has demanded that Bhansali should delete such scenes in the film, if any.