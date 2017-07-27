Lucknow Central trailer released: Farhan Akhtar seen in new avatar; watch video

Lucknow Central trailer released: Lucknow Central, which is slated to be released on September 15, sees Farhan in a new avatar.

Lucknow Central trailer released: The trailer of the forthcoming Bollywood movie Lucknow Central is finally out. The movie has been directed by Ranjit Tiwari. Farhan Akhtar, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal and Diana Penty are playing important roles in the film. In the movie, Farhan Akhtar plays the role of Farhan Akhtar who has to choose between dream and freedom. The film is set on the backdrop of a prison. It is the story of an prisoner, who is forced to take teh law into his hands to get his freedom, Indian Express report said.

The Trailer shows that a small-town man with big dreams is framed in a murder case and his plan to start a music band suffers a big setback. However, after teh character of Diana Penty enters in the film, this prisoner No.1821 gets the hope of fulfilling his desire to become a singer. As if this was not enough, he soon makes a plan to escape from the jail. Ronit Roy has played a negative character in the movie. The trailer of the movie reminds fans of Yash Raj Film’s upcoming movie Qaidi Band. This film also sees jail inmates forming a music band. Women empowerment has the favourite topics of Bollywood filmmakers.

The movie has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures. Lucknow Central, which is slated to be released on September 15, sees Farhan in a new avatar, Indian Express said.