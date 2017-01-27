Loved your anger in it: Bollywood’s ‘angry young man’ Amitabh Bachchan praises ‘Raees’ Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan (L) and Amitabh Bachchan (R). (Indian Express)

Eclipsing the era of male leads, playing the conventional good characters, superstar Shah Rukh Khan got curiosity levels soaring high with Raees, a character having shades of grey.

Rahul Dholakia directed ‘Raees’ and the 51-year-old actor’s angry man avatar in it, is hailed by none other than Bollywood’s original ‘Angry Man’ Amitabh Bachchan.

The veteran actor recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on SRK’s impeccable performance in the movie and wrote, “T 2515 – Congratulations Shahrukh .. RAEES .. loved your anger in it !!”

Shah Rukh has lived the character on celluloid, as he plays the layered personality of Raees, who is less of a gangster and more of an impresario, garnering reverence, love and fear, with utmost ease and perfection.

The film has proved true to the audiences expectations and collected Rs. 20.46 crores at the Box-Office, on first day.