Live Oscars 2017 nominations: “La La Land” gets record 14 nominations matching with ‘Titanic’ and ‘All About Eve’

With changes in the traditional way of reading out the nominations before reporters and publicists, the academy is all set to announce this year’s Oscar nominees, today. Regardless of the outcome, the 89th annual Academy awards nominations will be digitally streamed on Oscar.org or Oscar.com. And with two consecutive years of all-white nominees the Oscar will hopefully trend in a different directions this year. As Barry Jenkin’s ‘Moonlight, African American drama ‘Hidden Figures’ and Denzel Washington’s ‘Fences’ stand as strong contenders for the nominations, questions also stays on how many nomination this year’s favorite ‘La La Land’ clinches. It will be the first Oscars voted on since academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs ushered in new membership rules and added 683 new members as a way to diversify a predominantly white, male and elderly group, which now numbers 6,687.

Stay tuned for live updates:

08:00 pm: Seven is the magic number of first-time Oscar acting nominees. The film academy gave seven actors their first acting Oscar nominations for a variety of performances, from Andrew Garfield’s portrayal of a pacifist World War II medic in “Hacksaw Ridge” to Ruth Negga’s performance in “Loving” as a woman fighting racial prejudice in the Deep South.

07:29 pm: The candy-colored love letter to musicals “La La Land” has landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for most nominations ever.

07:26 pm: The Oscar nominees for best actress in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”; Ruth Negga, “Loving”; Natalie Portman, “Jackie”; Emma Stone, “La La Land”; Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

07:24 pm: The Oscar nominees for best motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “La La Land,”

“Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Moonlight.”

07:21 pm: The Oscar nominees for best supporting actress in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Viola Davis, “Fences”; Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”; Nicole Kidman, “Lion”; Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”; Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea.”

07:19 pm: The Oscar nominees for best animated feature have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Moana,” “My Life as a Zucchini,” “The Red Turtle,” “Zootopia.”

07:18 pm: The Oscar nominees for best documentary feature have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Fire at Sea,” “I Am Not Your Negro,” “Life, Animated,” “O.J.: Made in America,” “13th.”

07:16 pm: The Oscar nominees for best original song in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from “Trolls,” “City of Stars” from “La La Land,” “The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story,” “How Far I’ll Go” from `’Moana.”

07:15 pm: The Oscar nominees for best foreign language film have been announced by the motion picture academy. They include: “:Land of Mine,” Denmark; “A Man Called Ove,” Sweden; “The Salesman,” Iran; “Tanna, Australia; “Toni Erdmann,” Germany.

07:10 pm: The musical ‘La La Land’ leads The Academy Award nominations with a record tying 14 bids.

07:00 pm The Oscar nominees for best actor in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”; Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”; Ryan Gosling, “La La Land;” Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”; Denzel Washington, “Fences.”

06:55 pm: Dev Patel gets Supporting actor nomination along with Mahershala Ali Jeff Bridges, Lucas Hedges and Michael Shannon.

06:40 pm: Final preparations are underway for the announcement of this year’s Oscar nominees, which are expected to offer more diversity after two years of the “Oscars So White” backlash.

