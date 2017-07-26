Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection: Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah starrer mints Rs 8.44 cr in 5 days

Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection: The movie released in just 400 screens across the nation, has been called excellent and unstoppable in terms of business by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. (IE)

Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection: The effort of Alankrita Shrivastava to expose the patriarchal nature of society has brought a fruitful result for the director of the film having lured the audience in multiplexes as well as single screen theatres. The Konkona Sen Sharma and Ratna Pathak Shah starrer Lipstick Under My Burkha was released on July 21 alongside Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Munna Michael, a dance musical entertainer. While the dance fiesta seems unable to attract viewers in numbers expected, which is evident seems from the downward trend of its box office collection, Lipstick Under My Burkha has definitely maintained its strong grip on the box office as the number shows it – Lipstick is a small budget film and was not expected to do well at all and it had even been released in a limited number of theatres. On its fifth day of release, the film has overtaken its first-day collection of Rs 1.22 crore with a business of Rs 1.36 crore, shared trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh. The film earned a total of Rs 5.80 crores over the weekend with a steady graph of Rs 1.22 crores on Friday, Rs 2.17 crores on Saturday and Rs 2.41 crores on Sunday. Though on Monday the business witnessed a decline with a collection of Rs 1.28 crore, it further jumped high on Tuesday settling the total business of the flick to Rs 8.44 crore in its run of five days.

The movie released in just 400 screens across the nation, has been called excellent and unstoppable in terms of business by Adarsh. “#LipstickUnderMyBurkha is UNSTOPPABLE… Tue biz is HIGHER than Mon and Fri biz… Day-wise data in next tweet…#LipstickUnderMyBurkha Fri 1.22 cr, Sat 2.17 cr, Sun 2.41 cr, Mon 1.28 cr, Tue 1.36 cr. Total: ₹ 8.44 cr. India biz. EXCELLENT!” Adarsh shared on Twitter.