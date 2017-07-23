Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 2: Winning hearts, film collects Rs 3.39 crore

Be it the phenomenal cast, acting or the ugly battle with the Censor Board, the film grabbed the required publicity and it is now working in its favour.(Bollywood Hungama)

Alankrita Shrivastava directed ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ is winning hearts which is very evident from the packed theatres and a non commercial movie getting such rave responses from the audience is rare. Be it the phenomenal cast, acting or the ugly battle with the Censor Board, the film grabbed the required publicity and it is now working in its favour.The movie which released on July 21 had collected Rs 1.22 crore on the first day and has seen an outstanding growth of 80% on the second day collecting a total of Rs. 2.17 crore.

After more than a month long battle with the CBFC over the release of the movie, the film is being accepted for its fresh plot and it is driving women of the country to the movie theatres – to witness the dreams of the four women on whom the movie is based. Till now the movie has been able to mint Rs 3.39 crore which is no less than a miracle for a movie of this genre. The solid numbers only reflect the love and acceptance the movie is receiving due to various reasons.

Critics have showered positive reviews for this Ekta Kapoor produced the film and owing to this the Saturday jump in stats was inevitable. Theatres in metros had to increase the number of shows they were doing owing to the strong reviews and the curious content. The movie is doing good and the numbers show it!