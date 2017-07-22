Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 1: Konkona Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumar starrer crosses Rs 1 cr mark

Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 1: The movie made a total of Rs 1.22 crore on the opening day in the India market. (Bollywood Hungama)

Lipstick Under My Burkha box office collection day 1: The movie, which was much in the news before its realese on 21st July, managed to cross Rs 1 crore mark on Day 1. The movie made a total of Rs 1.22 crore on the opening day in the India market. The fact that the movie was screened across just 400 screens in the country adds respectability to the total especially as Munna Michael, which was screened across 4000 theatres, managed to earn near Rs 7 cr – it too released on Friday. Although the box office collection on Day 1 could not surpass the opening day collections of Sri Devi’s women centric movie ‘Mom’ released this month, the positive reviews of the movie might bring in more business for it over the weekend. Sri Devi’s ‘Mom’ had opened at the box office with an earnings of Rs 2.90 crore.

The movie faced high problems before release when the Censor Board decided to ban it for showing women in “bad light”. A letter issued by the Central Board of Film Certification reads: “The story is lady oriented, their fantasy above life. There are contanious sexual scenes, abusive words, audio pornography and a bit sensitive touch about one particular section of society, hence film refused under guidelines (sic).” To which the director Alankrita Shrivastava had reacted by saying that the decision on her film is an assault on women’s rights. “I believe the decision to refuse certification to our film is an assault on women’s rights. For too long, the popular narrative has perpetuated patriarchy by objectifying women or minimising their role in a narrative. So a film like Lipstick Under My Burkha, which challenges that dominant narrative is being attacked because it presents a female point of view. Do women not have the right of freedom of expression?”, Shrivastava said.

The film aims at addressing women related issues including sexual desires and fantasies which are hardly talked about and are considered taboo. The film brings out the perspective of four women from different generations who shackled by society ruled by patriarchal norms.