Leonardo DiCaprio to present award at Golden Globes 2017

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the presenters at the 74th Annual Golden Globes ceremony. The 42-year-old Oscar-winner will be joined by “Bridesmaids” star Kristen Wiig at the star-studded affair.
The news was announced on the official Twitter handle of Golden Globes.
“We can confirm that Leo DiCaprio and Kristen Wiig will be presenters at the 74th #GoldenGlobes on Jan 8.”
DiCaprio nabbed the best actor trophy for Alejandro G Inarritu’s “The Revenant” at last year’s Golden Globes.
He’s also previously won Globes for his roles in “The Aviator” and “The Wolf of Wall Street”.