Lata Mangeshkar always feels Kishore Kumar’s absence

Lata Mangeskar (Reuters)

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, among other celebrities, paid tribute to late singer Kishore Kumar on his 88th birth anniversary on Friday, by recalling the first song — “Yeh kaun aaya re” — they sang together. She says she always feels his absence. Tweeting a photo of her with him, taken during their performance together, Lata Mangeshkar wrote: “Kishore Da ki aaj jayanti hai (It’s Kishore Da’s birth anniversary). Wo jitne acche gayak the utne hi acche insaan the (He was a good singer as well as a human being). Mujhe Kishore Da ki kami hamesha mehsoos hoti hai (I always feel his absence).” She also went down memory lane and shared a link to the song, “Yeh kaun aaya re”, from the film “Ziddi”. “Mera aur Kishore Da ka saath mein ye pehla geet jo humne 1948 mein gaaya tha (This is the first song that we sang together in 1948).” Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also wished the playback singer, popular for yodeling. “4th Aug, Kishore Kumar’s birth anniversary, producer, director, actor, singer, music director; sang for me 51 films, 130+ songs, and 60 films I acted in,” he tweeted. Composer Ram Sampath told IANS that the country was blessed to have someone like “Kishore da”. “He was truly not just an incredible singer but an incredible creator, composer and writer as well… Let’s enjoy today Kishore Kumar’s childlike magic and the enthusiasm and youthfulness he brought through music. “He had a tough life, he had many heartbreaks but he only gave us joy and made us feel fantastic… May we learn from you with every passing year”, he added.

Other singers also paid tribute to Kishore Kumar, who delivered hit numbers like “Ek ladki bheegi bhagi si”, “Pal pal dil ke paas” and “Aanewala pal”. Armaan Malik credited Kishore Kumar, who died in 1987, for changing the rules of playback singing with his “straightforward, honest singing along with unimaginable quirk”. Vishal Dadlani tweeted: “It’s the legendary Kishore Kumar’s birthday. The voice. Forever.” Shaan, who had brought the late singer’s melodies alive by performing on his hit numbers a few years ago, wrote: “This Man could do anything…and in style Happy Birthday Kishore Kumar.” Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh emphasised on the fact that even though he is no more, he will live on forever. “Singers may come and singers may go, but he lives on forever!” Actor-filmmaker Shreyas Talpade showed his interest in playing the singer on screen someday. “They don’t make them like you anymore sir. How I wish I get to play you on screen someday. Happy birthday.” Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh agreed that the magic of his voice will resonate in every heart beat for generations to come.