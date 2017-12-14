Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It! box office collection prediction: Deepak Dobriyal, Raima Sen starrer to earn this sum; check it out

Kuldeep Patiyal: I Didn’t Do it. (koimoi)

Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It! hits the screens on December 15 and instead of boasting of strong performers it has been kept away from too much media attention. Starring Tanu Weds Manu actor Deepak Dobriyal, Gulshan Devaiah and Raima Sen, the film revolves around an alleged murder accused who is arrested on the charges of killing a CM. The cops beat him up, his family cries to convince him to confess his crimes but looks like either he is hiding something or is adamant about not divulging the deep, dark secret. The film has been directed by Remy Kohli and it has received minimal buzz. Considering that is the case, it is set to earn around 8o lakh on opening day. According to reports, the film will open up to a cold box office reaction. In spite of collaborating with some of the best talents of the industry, the film has failed to create the desirable hype.

Deepika Dobriyal is essaying the role of Kuldip Patwal (the protagonist) and quite contrary to his last releases (which has mainly seen him portraying comic roles), this will see him endeavor to reveal his intense and dark side. Gulshan Devaiah as the defense lawyer of Kuldip speaks in a Punjabi dialect. The story is about an educated ordinary man who is working day in and day out to make his ends meet but is one day thwarted by Chief Minister’s decision to better the lives of the less fortunate. The decision comes as a big blow directly affects him and then suddenly the CM is assassinated. Now all fingers are pointed at him but the question is, did he really kill the CM?

The movie brushes over politics and showcases an intense drama. Actress Raima Sen after a very long time will be seen in Bollywood playing the role of a prosecuter lawyer fighting against defense (Gulshan Devaiah). It will interesting to see if the amalgamation of their best can end up in a gripping tale.