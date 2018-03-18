Krrish 3 copyright case: SC asks novelist to make claim to Rakesh Roshan to settle case

Novelist Rupnarayan Sonkar had filed a police complaint in 2016 accusing Roshan of copyright violation and claimed that some scenes of the movie were based on his novel ‘Suardaan’.

The Supreme Court has directed a Dehradun-based novelist to give a reasonable offer to film director Rakesh Roshan for settling a case related to alleged copyright violation in the 2013 Bollywood blockbuster ‘Krrish 3’. Novelist Rupnarayan Sonkar had filed a police complaint in 2016 accusing Roshan of copyright violation and claimed that some scenes of the movie were based on his novel ‘Suardaan’.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked Roshan as to why he does not pay the amount and finish the case against him in which charge sheet has been filed. Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who is appearing for Roshan, said that he has not got any offer for settlement from the novelist side. “First let the offer be made from the other side. If it is reasonable we would certainly look into it,” Jethmalani said.

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, listed the matter for April 9 to enable the novelist to furnish a proposal to Roshan’a counsel. “We expect that the respondent No 3 (Sonkar) shall put forth his claim which would be reasonable so that the petitioner (Roshan) can be asked to accept the same,” the bench said.

It, however, clarified that the present order has been passed without prejudice to the points raised in the petition. Roshan had moved the apex court against an Uttarakhand High Court order of July 20 last year which dismissed his plea seeking stay on his arrest in a case of alleged copyright violation.

The high court rejected his plea on the ground that a charge sheet had already been filed against him in the case. Sonkar had claimed that his novel was published in 2010 and hence, the case was filed against Roshan.

In the charge sheet, Roshan has been accused of plagiarising portions of a story written by Sonkar and using it in ‘Krrish 3’. An FIR was registered at the Dalanwala police station of Uttarakhand in 2016 on the complaint of Sonkar, who had accused Roshan of copyright violation.