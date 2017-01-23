Koffee With Karan: Tiger Shroff had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, but Jackie loves Madhuri Dixit

Tiger and Jackie Shroff will appear on Koffee With Karan. (Facebook)

Koffee With Karan sees Jackie and Tiger Shroff coming together for the first time on the show and they had some interesting insights to share with Karan Johar. For instance, Tiger used to have a crush on Shraddha Kapoor. When Karan asked, “Did you not have a girlfriend right through your college years?”, he replied, “I’ve had a lot of crushes. I used to have a crush on Shraddha Kapoor.” Karan then followed it up, saying, “But that didn’t mean you followed up with anything, did you?” To which Jackie promptly spoke up for his son with, “No.”

For Jackie, however, the ideal woman was and always will be Madhuri Dixit. When Karan asked, “The woman, according to you, who broke a lot of hearts when she got married?”, Jackie said, “Madhuri.” “Sexy siren?” Karan then said. “Sorry, to say, but it’s always been Madhuri,” Jackie replied. Finally, when Karan asked, “Who’s the girl next door today?”, Jackie simply shrugged as if to say, ‘You know my answer, Karan.’

Watch Jackie and Tiger Shroff here:

But does he love the Devdas star? He probably wouldn’t use that exact word. Jackie ranted, “Love is such a stupid word some times. ‘I love your black shoes, I love Chinese shoes and I love you. I love your shoes and I love you.’ For God’s sake, is that what you’re comparing me to?”

And while Tiger would go to his dad for advice on a lot of things, he revealed that sex isn’t one of those things. “That’s so embarrassing,” he said. “Or do you think he’d be extra adventurous in his advice?” Karan asked. “Both actually!” the Baaghi star said.