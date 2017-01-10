Koffee With Karan: I’d rather kill myself, says Kareena Kapoor; find out why

Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are set to take Koffee With Karan by storm. (YouTube)

Koffee With Karan’s upcoming episode proves that you can never outdo Kareena Kapoor. In a promo clip, Karan Johar is seen asking Sonam Kapoor, who will join Kareena on the show, about her love life and who she’s in a relationship with. Diplomatic as ever, Sonam replies that she prefers not to discuss her private life. But then it’s Kareena’s turn. “Who are you dating, Kareena?” KJo asks, to which the glamorous diva replies, “Dating? I’m dating you.” Sorry, Saif! Kareena’s witty reply proves that no one can best the Ki & Ka actress. Of course, Kareena is a regular on KWK, appearing in all its seasons, according to a report in NDTV, so she’s probably used to Karan’s tricky questions.

Check out the promo with Kareena and Sonam here:

This Sunday, the super glamorous #KareenaKapoor & fashion queen @sonamakapoor are going to set the Koffee couch on fire! #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/c6nacIMPsy — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 9, 2017

Of course, the star is never one to mince words. When Karan asked if she’d prefer to be stuck with Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif in an elevator, Kareena sniped, “I think I would just kill myself. I don’t want to be in this elevator. Please, not at this point, especially.” Burn! Kareena’s dislike for her cousin Rambir Kapoor’s exes is no secret. During an earlier interview, she’d said neither actress was good enough for Ranbir (Future girlfriends of Ranbir be warned, you mess with RK, you mess with his sister.)

Watch Kareena talk about Deepika and Katrina:

Sonam and Kareena will appear in the film Veeri Di Wedding. The production of the film was temporarily halted due to Kareena’s pregnancy, but now that Bebo’s back in action, she’ll wrap up shooting in the next few months. True to her word, Kareena is not taking a backseat after giving birth to Taimur and clearly remains as feisty and active as ever.