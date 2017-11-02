King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan to celebrate his birthday with friends, family at Alibaug

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday is no doubt a grand affair for both the industry people and his fans.

Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Birthdays have always been a celebrated affair for the stars and when the birthday boy is Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, need we say more? King Khan turns 52 tomorrow and the preparations for his king size birthday party have already begun. Shah Rukh’s friends and family have started leaving for Alibaug for his upcoming birthday bash. Gauri Khan was spotted with SRK , daughter Suhana and AbRam at the Gateway of India, Mumbai from where they took a ferry to their destination, away from the humdrum of the city. Bachchan daughter, Shweta Nanda was also spotted with the Khan family.

According to NDTV reports, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma are likely to be a part of SRK’s birthday bash at Alibaug. Apparently, his guests will come to the destination via helicopters. Earlier, Mr and Mrs Khan also celebrated their 26th anniversary in a humble get together at Alibaug. The actor will turn 52 tomorrow. Shah Rukh Khan’s last release was Jab Harry Met Sejal and is now working on his new film with Aanand L Rai, in which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

