Kim Kardashian’s stolen jewellery re-cut, sold in black market

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s stolen jewellery have all been reportedly “melted down or re-cut and sold in the black market.” A police source has confirmed that none of the items taken by robbers breaking into her Paris apartment last October could be recovered, reported Us magazine.

The stolen jewels included the 20-carat upgraded engagement ring Kim’s husband Kanye West gave her last year after inking a massive deal with Adidas.

The USD 4 million sparkler was engraved with the brand’s logo and a 15-digit ID code, which cops believe were removed with a high-tech laser before getting re-sold.

Recently, 17 people were arrested in connection to the heist. Ten of them have been charged.

Two of the suspects, Aomar Ait Khedache and Didier Dubreucq, spent lots of time in Antwerp, Belgium after the robbery, prompting speculation that Kim’s gems might end up in the city which is known as the diamond trade capital of Europe.

The 36-year-old reality TV star, who spent months holed up in her LA home following the horrible incident, has now returned to the spotlight.

This week, she made her first official public appearance during her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s Master Class in Dubai.

A few days ago, she filmed a cameo for “Ocean’s Eight” with her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.