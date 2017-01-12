Khaidi No 150 Box Office Collections: Chiranjeevi’s comeback takes Indian box office by storm, rakes in Rs 20 Cr.

Chiranjeevi Starrer Khaidi No. 150 takes Indian and US Box Office by storm. Source: Indian Express.

With a midweek release on Tuesday, Chiranjeevi has made a comeback with his 150th film, Khaidi No 150 after being on a hiatus for 10 years. The film controlled theatres with an electrifying start in Telugu states where the film has earned Rs 20 Cr. even when the release was done on a working day. The movie has received positive response from both critics and fans.

The comeback movie of Chiranjeevi has turned out to be a huge craze among fans both in India and in the Gulf and is said to break all box office records. Holiday was declared on the release date, January 11 in gulf countries including Dubai, Omar, Muscat, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia as it is home to more than 4 lakh Telugu people. Other films were taken off theatres for one day before the release of Khaidi No 150 including the mega star’s son, Ram Charan’s Dhruva.

The film is said to break all box office records and emerge as the highest grosser of the year. Khaidi collected over $1 million in the premiere shows alone, and has earned around $1.2 million in USA.

Hindi movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh took to twitter-

Midweek release [Tue]… #Chiranjeevi on the big screen after a hiatus… #KhaidiNo150 conquers USA BO with an ELECTRIFYING start… Bravo! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2017

It's a HURRICANE… Indeed, Boss is Back! Telugu film #KhaidiNo150 takes a STUPENDOUS start in USA… Tue $ 1,251,548 [₹ 8.56 cr]. @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2017

Khiladi has raised bars as far as box office collection is concerned for all the upcoming movies which and this is all because of the leading man who even after a break of 10 years was able to gather audience on the working day. The numbers of the domestic market still awaited.