Khaidi No 150 Box Office collections: Chiranjeevi’s comeback film collects Rs 130 crore so far

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s latest movie ‘Khaidi No 150’ has so far collected Rs 130 crore since it’s release on January 11. On the day of its release, the film had collected a record breaking Rs 47 crore at box office, a report by India Today has said. On the first week, the film had collected Rs 106 crore.

Telugu film #KhaidiNo150 is UNSTOPPABLE in USA… [Week 2] Fri $ 36,517, Sat $ 80,182. Total: $ 2,361,969 [₹ 16.08 cr]. @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2017

Speaking to IANS, trade analyst Trinath said this was a superb comeback by Chiranjeevi. During the first weekend, the movie earned near about Rs. 106 crore worldwide. Since it was a festival weekend, the film was able to draw large number of audience to the cinemas. The film which has been directed by VV Vinayak, also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Tarun Arora, apart from Chiranjeevi.

The movie, which is an official remake of Tamil film ‘Kaththi’ will see Chiranjeevi in a double role. The music has been given by Devi Sri Prasad. The script has been written by AR Murugadoss. With Chiranjeevi returning on the screen after almost a decade, he has been welcomed amid much fanfare. Tirath said that the success of the movie is the proof of Chiranjeevi’s large fan base.

(With inputs from IANS)