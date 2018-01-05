Akshay Kumar Kesari first look out: Bollywood’s Khiladi is now a fiery Sikh, dons a turban-clad look

Karan Johar on Tuesday had made an announcement of his collaboration with the actor for the film based on ”The Battle of Saragarhi”.

Kesari movie Akshay Kumar first look out: A saffron turban-clad Akshay Kumar in on the first poster of Kesari which was released on Friday morning. The shooting of the movie also began on the same day. Karan Johar on Tuesday had made an announcement of his collaboration with the actor for the film based on ”The Battle of Saragarhi”. The director had taken to his twitter account to announce the film’s collaboration saying, ”Extremely excited to see this exceptional and brave story unfold!!! @akshaykumar #KESARI #holi2019.” The first look of the movie was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter account. “Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar proudly present Kesari based on one of the bravest battles fought in India ‘The Battle of Saragarhi.’ Directed by Anurag Singh and starring Akshay Kumar. Releasing Holi 2019,” he wrote in his tweet.

Here is Kesari movie Akshay Kumar first look:

Akshay Kumar begins shooting for #Kesari today… Check out his look from the film. pic.twitter.com/U40NRMq9iE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 5, 2018

Earlier, the movie was being produced by Karan Johar as well as Salman Khan but the latter pulled out due to some unknown reasons. Akshay Kumar, while promoting his upcoming movie PadMan ay an event had confirmed that after Salman Khan’s decision to pull out, he will be making the movie with Karan Johar. It is for the first time that Akshay and Karan have collaborated as producers. Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari will hit the screens on Holi 2019.

Akshay Kumar at this juncture is gearing up for PadMan Akshay Kumar at this juncture is gearing up for the realease of PadMan which is set to hit the screens on January 25. The film by R Balki starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor is the most anticipated film of 2018. Given Akshay Kumar’s success rate the anticipation round his film is very evident. Pad Man is inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham who strived to find a cheaper alternative to manufacture affordable sanitary napkins for the women of his village. The amalgamation of the cast and director has got only one thing on our minds, BLOCKBUSTER!!