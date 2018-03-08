Kerala State Film Awards: Indrans best actor, Parvathy best actress, Lijo Jose Pellisseri best director – here are first reactions

The best movie award goes to Rahul Riji Nair’s ‘Ottamuri Velicham’. Lijo Jose Pellisseri has clinched the best director award for the film ‘Ee Ma Yau’.

The much awaited Kerala state awards have been announced today. Actor Indrans has won the state award for the best actor for the film ‘Aalorukkam’ and Parvathy has won the state’s best actress award for the film ‘Take off’. The best movie award goes to Rahul Riji Nair’s ‘Ottamuri Velicham’. Lijo Jose Pellisseri has clinched the best director award for the film ‘Ee Ma Yau’.

Known for mostly comedy roles, actor Indrans showcased an unusual, serious side to the portrayal of the protagonit in ‘Aalorukkam’, a sombre portrayal that captured the thread and essence of the narrative which is about a father and son relationship and beyond. More importantly, his magical transformation into an Ottanthullal performer intensified the portrayal of an old man and left the audience wonder struck about his untapped talent.

Actress Parvathy spoke to Asianet News at 1 pm today, ”Today is World Women’s Day. Very happy to receive this today as the story is about real women, nurses who returned to Kerala after facing considerable struggles to reach safely. This is a dedication to them. This is the result of a very sincere team effort and I am really, really happy. It feel like…’Thank you’ is all I can say.”

In December 2017, Parvathy had shared her thoughts on her film ”Take Off” in an emotional post on Facebook, where she paid tributes to Rajesh Pillai, who had been shuttling between hospitals and locations solely because of his passion for cinema, and many others who were a part of the film. She also thanked her co-star Kunchacko Boban for not taking remuneration for his role in the film ‘Take off’ and had been generous with dates for the film.