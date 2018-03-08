Kerala State Film Awards 2017: Indrans, Parvathy adjudged as best actors

Indrans was declared best actor for his memorable performance in the movie ‘Aalorukkam’. Whereas Parvathy was chosen as the best actress for her stellar performance in ‘Take Off’. (Photo: IE)

Kerala State Film Awards 2017: Actor Indrans and Parvathy today bagged the best actor awards in the male and female categories of the 48th Kerala State Film Awards-2017. Indrans was declared best actor for his memorable performance in the movie ‘Aalorukkam’, that told the story of an ‘Ottanthullal’ (poetic dance form of Kerala) artist. Parvathy was chosen as the best actress for her stellar performance in ‘Take Off’, a film based on the ordeal of Indian nurses in Tikrit in Iraq at the time of conflict in 2014.

The awards were announced by Minister for Culture and Law A K Balan at a press conference here today. The best movie award was won by ‘Ottamuri Velicham’ directed by Rahul Riji Nair while the best director award was given to Lijo Jose Pellissery for the film ‘Ee Ma Yau’. Alancier (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum) and Pauly Valsan (Ee Ma Yau, Ottamuri Velicham) won the awards for the best character roles. Sajeev Pazhoor, a journalist won the award for the best script for the film ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’.

Shahabaz Aman won the best singer (male) and Sithara Krishnakumar bagged honour as the best singer (female). Award for best lyricist went to poet Prabha Varma, who is also the press advisor to State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. While the best director and director of the best film will get Rs two lakh, citation and a plaque each, the actor and actress will get Rs one lakh, citation and plaque each.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the award winners and said it was noted that most of the award winners were from the new comers. This was a pointer to the fact that cinema was safe in the hands of new generation, Vijayan said in a face book post. Opposition leader in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala also greeted Indrans by visiting the actor at his house here. Chennithala said that he has a long time friendship with Indrans.