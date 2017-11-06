KBC 9 Grand Finale: Why Yuvraj Singh started crying in front of Amitabh Bachchan; watch

This video is going heavily viral on Twitter. (Photo: Video grab)

This video is going heavily viral on Twitter. The video shows star cricketer Yuvraj Singh bursting into tears in KBC 9 Grand Finale episode. Bollywood actress Vidya Balan can also be seen with Yuvraj Singh. In the video, Yuvraj Singh is telling Amitabh Bachchan about how he defeated cancer. Yuvraj told Amitabh how he continued playing cricket. “My doctor told me if you don’t start Cancer treatment now, then your survival will be impossible,” Yuvraj revealed. And, then Yuvraj became emotional and started crying. Earlier, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had thanked the team of the TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 for their tirelessness and patience. As the ninth installment of KBC is nearing its end, the 75-year-old star took this opportunity to thank the crew behind the Sony show.

Can’t control my Tear’s while watching this Video @YUVSTRONG12 Paa you are the fighter for lyf whole world will proud of u Champion man????

???? pic.twitter.com/fGr4OwbQcy — Rohitian Saiyam???????? (@ImRSD45) November 2, 2017

An absolute honor it was to play the game of KBC with the legendary @SrBachchan .ThankU @vidya_balan For ur support Tune in tomo 7:30pm Sony pic.twitter.com/r0p9UZfpIq — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 6, 2017

“KBC draws to an end… And the signs of its finishing become abundant… This most complicated game show would never be the same if it were not for the dedicated and most constructive team of almost 450 personnel, working tirelessly round the clock in the varied and various departments of the show…Thank you dear KBC team for your patience and your efficiency… Your detailing and the intelligent outputs in its programming…” Bachchan posted on his official blog.

The actor admitted that the show takes a toll on one but it is worth all the pain.

“Yes it drains you… It diminishes your faculties by the end of the day… But there is something that invites you each morning as you get up to ready yourself for the gruel in the day of the contest…” Bachchan also thanked the audience for showering the love on KBC, which began in 2000 and making it the number show again.

“The show is No 1 in its rankings and has brought the Channel Sony to No 1 position.. Exactly what it did in the past… in the year 2000,” he wrote.