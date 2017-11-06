Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9 Finale Week: Amitabh Bachchan, Kailash Satyarthi make fervent appeal to protect children from exploitation

(Source: YouTube Video Grab)

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9 Finale Week: Nobel laureate, education advocate and an activist against child labour Kailash Satyarthi, on Monday, appeared on Amitabh Bachchan’s successful show Kaun Banega Crorepati. This is the first time Kailash has marked his presence in the popular quiz show. Kailash Satyarthi was accompanied by his wife, Sumedha Satyarthi, on the show. The child rights activist used the KBC platform to promote awareness against the atrocities which unfortunate children suffer and said that providing education to all children in society is the key to putting an end to all evil practices. He further stated that the incidents of sexual violence against children has gone up and are much more than the government figures. Satyarthi’s narration of the many incidents of child abuse left the show host appalled, who appealed to the audience to protect children from exploitation.

Expressing his anguish over the plight of the children in the county, Bachchan stated, “These children are our tomorrow. They are the future of this country. Let’s lead them away from the darkness of abuse. Kailash Satyarthi Ji has launched a peaceful war against child abuse. Let’s all join him in this struggle.” However, the game also had some light moments where Kailash Satyarthi told a story about his first wedding night.

While playing the game, Satyarthi decided to quit ahead of the Rs 1 crore mark as he was unsure about the only bowler to have taken a hat-trick in both innings of a Test match. He left the game and went home with Rs. 50,00,000. He stated that the winning money will be added to the fund secured for his campaigns. It is well-known that Kailash Satyarthi was honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for his efforts against child abuse.

Musical band Indian Ocean also entertained the audience with their melodious performance. Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 will have Yuvraj Singh and Vidya Balan as guests on Tuesday’s grand finale, scheduled to air on Sony Television 7:30 pm onwards.